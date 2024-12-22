JA Solar And Huawei Collaborate With UNESCO And Thailand's Ministry Of Education To Advance Green Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, recently joined forces with Huawei, UNESCO, and Thailand's of Education to launch a green education initiative at the Banna District Encouragement Center in Nakhon Nayok Province, Thailand. The project aims to provide clean solutions and digital education opportunities to 11 and community centers, fostering a new generation equipped with green skills and digital literacy.

As a key component of this initiative, JA Solar donated its high-efficiency n-type PV modules, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, to schools, deeply engaging in the construction of a green school education system by installing solar PV and energy storage equipment in multiple middle schools, and providing training on the application and management of green energy for teachers and students to help them understand the practical value of clean energy. DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, renowned for its high conversion efficiency and high reliability, enabling schools to achieve a sustainable clean energy supply.

Moreover, JA Solar is committed to enhancing vocational education by helping schools establish dedicated training bases for solar PV system installation. Through comprehensive practical courses, students gain vital skills in installation, maintenance, and operation of PV systems, preparing them for future careers in the burgeoning renewable energy sector.

One of the project's first implementation sites, Kanchanapisek Vocational Training College, is integrating the donated solar PV system into its teaching curriculum. Students benefit from simulated real-world installation and maintenance scenarios, gaining key employability skills. Meanwhile, at the Banna District Learning Encouragement Center, JA Solar and its partners installed solar energy storage systems for the community library and learning center. In addition, a "Digital Bus" was introduced to offer mobile digital education, providing free training on telecommunications, cybercrime awareness, and green energy to local residents and students. These efforts not only improve the community's energy efficiency but also create valuable learning and development opportunities.

With plans to extend this program to additional schools and communities, JA Solar and its partners aim to maximize the dual benefits of green energy and digital education, contributing significantly to sustainable development in Thailand and globally.

"We are honored to contribute to Thailand's green education project," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "Upholding our mission of 'Developing Solar Power to Benefit the Planet,' this initiative not only accelerates Thailand's energy transition but also empowers students with practical knowledge to build a sustainable future. Looking ahead, JA Solar will continue to deliver green energy solutions and educational resources to more regions, advancing together toward a low-carbon, sustainable future."

