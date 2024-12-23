'Traindigo': Viral Video Of Man Selling Chai On Indigo Flight Gives Netizens Indian Railways's Vibes Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of a man selling tea on an IndiGo flight has gone on social media. The video shows a man in a black jacket offering tea to co-passengers in a disposable cup. The man had brought the beverage in a thermal flask and even mimicked tea sellers on Indian Railways platforms and trains.



The video was shared by the account 'aircrew' on Instagram and has garnered around 9,590 likes and hundreds of comments.

| Shocking viral video shows man sitting on speeding car's roof in Mumbai flyover

Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video, and the exact date and location of the incident have yet to be confirmed. So far, there has been no official statement by the airline on the matter.

The video garnered myriad reactions on social media, where many users called out the airline for its unprofessional behaviour. It also sparked numerous hilarious reactions online .

“Why is this man not in uniform? So unprofessional,” asked an Instagram user.

| 'My Swami': 'Bride' worships podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's photo in viral video

“Soon there will be mung phali wala chaat masala,” commented another user.

“Dhire se Gutka bechne wala bhi ajega [sic],” commented another user.

“What happened to the rules..norms of carrying liquid,” asked a user.

An Instagram user renamed the airline and commented“Traindigo.”

“Kahi ye indigo bus service to nii?? [sic]”

“I'm loving this. Pure rajasthani hospitality !! He even said I'll not ask for money unless you offer whatever you want. THAT'S SO COOL [sic]”

| Husband arranges wife's wedding with her lover 12 years after marriage | Watch

“How did they carry this liquids onboard, only 100 ml is allowed an ? [sic]”

“Since when did Indigo start hiring male crew?”

“Vocal for local [sic]”

“Must be a wedding flight where ALL are just guests for the wedding [sic]”

“Fully in favour unless they are littering or creating nuisance! [sic]”

“Muje bda cute lga but don't know how they were able to take this much liquid.. [sic]”

“They should stop hiring air hostess instead get experienced bus conductors [sic]”