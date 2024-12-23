'3 Am Calls, 60+ Hour Work Weeks': Ex-Amazon Exec Flags 'Crazy-Debatable' Work Culture In India
Date
12/23/2024 10:14:08 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Adam Broda, a former Amazon executive, took to LinkedIn to highlight the intense work culture among Indian employees. He also flagged the "crazy/debatable thing" about it and shared data on "Countries with the longest work week." The data showed that the average number of hours worked per employee in India was the“highest” at 56 hours.
In a long post on Instagram, Broda wrote,“At Amazon I worked hard; some weeks I'd work 60+ hrs - but never as many as our team members in Indi . Much of our organisation's developer team was based out of Bangalore.” Also Read
| Karti Chidambaram counters Murthy's 70-hr workweek, calls it 'meaningless'
He said his colleagues in India would "be online when I'd log in (7 am). They'd join for weekly Staff meetings (10 am). They'd often call into afternoon VP-level reviews (4 pm)."
"And, here's the crazy/debatable thin , most of them were happy to do it," Broda said, adding,“As if 60+ hours was normal and the opportunity worth taking.” Also Read
| Indian techie shares toxic work culture experience in startup, netizens react
Broda went on to say, "In my 5 years there, I witnessed multiple leaders asking why they were on calls at 3 am Bangalore tim . The explanation would [almost] always be the same, 'We want to be here.'"
"This response begs two questions: Was that true and if so, why? At what point, did their desire to work cross a line? Interesting questions perhaps best for another time," Broda's post read.
Adam Broda claimed that company culture is more important than strategy. "It's a good reminder that“culture” will always“eat strategy for breakfast," he said.
MENAFN23122024007365015876ID1109025625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.