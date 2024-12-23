'3 Am Calls, 60+ Hour Work Weeks': Ex-Amazon Exec Flags 'Crazy-Debatable' Work Culture In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Adam Broda, a former executive, took to LinkedIn to highlight the intense work culture among Indian employees. He also flagged the "crazy/debatable thing" about it and shared data on "Countries with the longest work week." The data showed that the average number of hours worked per employee in India was the“highest” at 56 hours.

In a long post on Instagram, Broda wrote,“At I worked hard; some weeks I'd work 60+ hrs - but never as many as our team members in Indi . Much of our organisation's developer team was based out of Bangalore.”

| Karti Chidambaram counters Murthy's 70-hr workweek, calls it 'meaningless'

He said his colleagues in India would "be online when I'd log in (7 am). They'd join for weekly Staff meetings (10 am). They'd often call into afternoon VP-level reviews (4 pm)."

"And, here's the crazy/debatable thin , most of them were happy to do it," Broda said, adding,“As if 60+ hours was normal and the opportunity worth taking.”

| Indian techie shares toxic work culture experience in startup, netizens react

Broda went on to say, "In my 5 years there, I witnessed multiple leaders asking why they were on calls at 3 am Bangalore tim . The explanation would [almost] always be the same, 'We want to be here.'"

"This response begs two questions: Was that true and if so, why? At what point, did their desire to work cross a line? Interesting questions perhaps best for another time," Broda's post read.

Adam Broda claimed that company culture is more important than strategy. "It's a good reminder that“culture” will always“eat strategy for breakfast," he said.