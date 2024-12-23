NC MP's Anti-Reservation Policy Protest In J&K, Cong Raises Questions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The Congress, which is in alliance with the National in Jammu and Kashmir, has raised questions over the need to protest against the existing reservation policy in the union territory, saying it is being reviewed by a committee.

On Monday, the UT witnessed a stir as National Conference (NC) leader and Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi staged a protest outside Chief Omar Abdullah's official residence against the existing reservation policy. The demonstration, which began at Burn Hall School, saw participation from several leaders, including PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti.

Reacting to the protest, Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma stated that a committee has already been formed to review the reservation policy.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma said, "The issue raised by Aga Ruhullah is under the purview of a dedicated committee. Such matters require time for thorough analysis. If any concerns arise, they will be addressed appropriately."

He questioned the need for daily protests, emphasising that the process is under review and constitutional safeguards are being considered.

J&K's Health Minister Sakina Itoo dismissed speculations of internal discord within the National Conference. Speaking to reporters, she said, "The NC has never restricted anyone from expressing their views. In a democracy, everyone has the right to voice their opinions. A committee is already working on the reservation policy, and its findings will be made public."

The protest highlighted demands for a "rational reservation policy" in the union territory. Several legislators, including Sheikh Khursheed, joined Ruhullah in the march. PDP leaders also made their presence felt, indicating broader political discontent over the issue.

The present reservation policy came into force after the Lt Governor-led administration announced reservations for various categories, including Paharis and other OBCs.

In March, the Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor approved a 10 per cent reservation for newly-included tribes, including Paharis, in the Schedule Tribe (ST) category and added 15 new castes in the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The ongoing protests underscore the growing debate around the region's reservation framework.