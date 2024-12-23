TABIB Acquires 80 New Ambulances And Begins Major Medical Facility Upgrades

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov announced at a press conference on TABIB's 2024 results and plans for 2025 that 80 ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment were purchased this year, Azernews reports.

Mr. Gurbanov also highlighted the extensive repair and construction projects underway in several medical institutions:

“TABIB is undertaking major repairs of medical institution properties, as well as the and installation of buildings using lightweight, easily assembled and dismantled materials. Modular medical stations are also being developed for rural areas.”

He further detailed specific projects, stating that the tender process for designing major repairs of the two main buildings of the Clinical Medical Center has commenced. Additionally, full-scale renovations have begun at the Republican Clinical Hospital, while the Narimanov Medical Center is undergoing reconstruction.