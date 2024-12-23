TABIB Acquires 80 New Ambulances And Begins Major Medical Facility Upgrades
Date
12/23/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov announced at a press
conference on TABIB's 2024 results and plans for 2025 that 80
ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment were
purchased this year, Azernews reports.
Mr. Gurbanov also highlighted the extensive repair and
construction projects underway in several medical institutions:
“TABIB is undertaking major repairs of medical institution
properties, as well as the construction and installation of
buildings using lightweight, easily assembled and dismantled
materials. Modular medical stations are also being developed for
rural areas.”
He further detailed specific projects, stating that the tender
process for designing major repairs of the two main buildings of
the Clinical Medical Center has commenced. Additionally, full-scale
renovations have begun at the Republican Clinical Hospital, while
the Narimanov Medical Center is undergoing reconstruction.
