عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TABIB Acquires 80 New Ambulances And Begins Major Medical Facility Upgrades

TABIB Acquires 80 New Ambulances And Begins Major Medical Facility Upgrades


12/23/2024 8:07:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov announced at a press conference on TABIB's 2024 results and plans for 2025 that 80 ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment were purchased this year, Azernews reports.

Mr. Gurbanov also highlighted the extensive repair and construction projects underway in several medical institutions:

“TABIB is undertaking major repairs of medical institution properties, as well as the construction and installation of buildings using lightweight, easily assembled and dismantled materials. Modular medical stations are also being developed for rural areas.”

He further detailed specific projects, stating that the tender process for designing major repairs of the two main buildings of the Clinical Medical Center has commenced. Additionally, full-scale renovations have begun at the Republican Clinical Hospital, while the Narimanov Medical Center is undergoing reconstruction.

MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109023735


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search