'Will Behead Houthis, Just Like Ismail Haniyeh': Israel Takes Responsibility For Hamas Leader's Killing
12/23/2024 10:14:05 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a first, Israel's defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel had assassinated Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh last summer and is threatening to take similar action against the leadership of the Houthi rebel group in Yemen.
In a speech Monday, Katz said,“We will strike (the Houthis') strategic infrastructure and cut off the head of the leadership. Just like we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza and Lebanon, we will do in Hodeida and Sanaa.”
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the country's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran's Islamic Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had confirmed in a statement early on July 31 that Haniyeh, along with his bodyguard, was killed after his residence in Tehran was“hit.”
