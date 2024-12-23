Marco Box Office Collection Day 4: Unni Mukundan's Malayalam Action Thriller Earned THIS Much On Monday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Marco Collection Day 4: The Malayalam action thriller, featuring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, earned an estimated ₹4 crore (India net) on the fourth day after its release. So far, the action drama has earned an estimated ₹18.15 crore till Monday.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 4

Unni Mukundan's movie, which promises perfect action for the audience, has earned an estimated ₹18.15 crore (India Net). On day three, the movie earned an estimated ₹5.2 crore, which included ₹5.15 crore earned by the Malayalam version and ₹0.05 crore earned by the Hindi version

Marco Day 4 Box Office Occupancy

The movie witnessed maximum box office occupancy in night shows, which stood at 68.85% on Monday. Its morning, afternoon, and evening shows had occupancy of 43.96%, 54.62%, and 55.82%, respectively.



About Marco movie

Marco's movie has been directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Cubes Entertainment. The action film stars Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul in key roles. The action thriller is a spin-off of 2019 Malayalam film Mikhael, which was directed by Haneef Adeni. Its music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, cinematography handled by Chandru Selvaraj and editing by Shameer Muhammed respectively.