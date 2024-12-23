Jordan's FM Visits Damascus, Pledges Support For Syria's Political Transition

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus/Amman, Dec 23 (IANS) Jordan's Foreign Ayman Safadi held talks with Ahmad al-Shara, head of Syria's de facto governing group, in Damascus on Monday, with discussions focusing on Syria's transition and broader regional security concerns.

According to Sham FM, a Syrian outlet, Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's support for Syria's transition, which includes forming an inclusive and drafting a new constitution.

During the meeting, Safadi also highlighted the need for the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees, stressing Jordan's readiness to facilitate the repatriation process in collaboration with Syria's new leadership.

Additionally, Safadi reiterated Jordan's commitment to aiding Syria's reconstruction efforts, emphasizing that Jordan would encourage both regional and international partners to engage with Syria's emerging leadership, Sham FM reported.

A statement posted by Jordan's Foreign Ministry on social media platform X further underscored Safadi's remarks, stressing that Syria's reconstruction is of strategic importance to both Jordan and the broader region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement also noted that Arab countries are united in their support for Syria's recovery, free from external interference.

In the context of regional security, Safadi emphasized the significance of securing the 386-kilometer border shared by Jordan and Syria. He pointed to the ongoing challenges posed by terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons smuggling along this frontier, stating, "We want that border to be stable and secure."

The foreign minister also condemned the recent Israeli incursion into Syrian territory, according to the statement.

A militant alliance led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group waged a major military operation from northern Syria on November 27. It swept southwards, captured the capital Damascus, and overthrew former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government within 12 days.

Earlier this month, King Abdullah II of Jordan had said that the first step towards achieving comprehensive calm in the Middle East region is to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, which requires immediate and serious global action.

A statement released by Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court on December 12 had stated that, during the king's meeting in Aqaba with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the two sides had also addressed efforts to enhance humanitarian response in Gaza.

The king also warned of the dangers posed by unilateral Israeli measures in the West Bank, and its continued assaults on holy sites in Jerusalem, the statement said.