Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18: Allu Arjun's Mega-Hit Inches Closer To ₹1,500 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection Day 18: Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved impressive box office numbers in its first 17 days as the film's total worldwide collection has reached ₹1467.80 crore, with India net standing at ₹1029.65 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the movie's gross collection in India is ₹1,227.8 crore, and it has earned ₹240 crore from overseas markets. These figures highlight Pushpa 2's massive global success across multiple regions.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's residence attacked with tomatoes, flower pots vandalised amid Pushpa 2 stampede controversy



Pushpa: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, regaining strong momentum on its third Saturday after release. On Day 17, the film earned an estimated ₹25 crore (India net). Breaking down the earnings across different languages:

Telugu: ₹4.35 crore

Hindi: ₹20 crore

Tamil: ₹0.55 crore

Kannada: ₹0.08 crore

Malayalam: ₹0.02 crore

With these earnings, the movie's cumulative India net collection on Day 17 stands at approximately ₹1,029.9 crore.



Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will not get OTT release for at least 8 weeks

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule recently joined the prestigious ₹1,000 crore net club in India, alongside SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 remained the only film to achieve this milestone for over seven years.

While movies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa came close to Baahubali 2's collection, it is now Pushpa 2 that has officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore India net mark.