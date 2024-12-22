Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18: Allu Arjun's Mega-Hit Inches Closer To ₹1,500 Crore
12/22/2024 9:01:05 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Worldwide box office Collection Day 18: Pushpa 2: The Rule has achieved impressive box office numbers in its first 17 days as the film's total worldwide collection has reached ₹1467.80 crore, with India net earnings standing at ₹1029.65 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.
Meanwhile, the movie's gross collection in India is ₹1,227.8 crore, and it has earned ₹240 crore from overseas markets. These figures highlight Pushpa 2's massive global success across multiple regions.
Also Read: Allu Arjun's residence attacked with tomatoes, flower pots vandalised amid Pushpa 2 stampede controversy
Pushpa: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, regaining strong momentum on its third Saturday after release. On Day 17, the film earned an estimated ₹25 crore (India net). Breaking down the earnings across different languages:
Telugu: ₹4.35 crore
Hindi: ₹20 crore
Tamil: ₹0.55 crore
Kannada: ₹0.08 crore
Malayalam: ₹0.02 crore
With these earnings, the movie's cumulative India net collection on Day 17 stands at approximately ₹1,029.9 crore.
Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will not get OTT release for at least 8 weeks
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2: The Rule recently joined the prestigious ₹1,000 crore net club in India, alongside SS Rajamouli's epic blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 remained the only film to achieve this milestone for over seven years.
While movies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa came close to Baahubali 2's collection, it is now Pushpa 2 that has officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore India net mark.
