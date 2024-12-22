عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bengaluru Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 23, 2024: Warm Start At 19.18 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

Bengaluru Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 23, 2024: Warm Start At 19.18 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast


12/22/2024 9:01:04 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 24.26 °C on December 23, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19.18 °C and 26.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 61% with a wind speed of 61 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:59 PM


Bengaluru AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.37 °C and a maximum of 27.21 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 53%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 24, 2024 24.26 Light rain
December 25, 2024 25.48 Light rain
December 26, 2024 25.65 Few clouds
December 27, 2024 22.64 Light rain
December 28, 2024 22.14 Light rain
December 29, 2024 24.20 Scattered clouds
December 30, 2024 25.11 Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 24.5 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 22.18 °C Few clouds
Chennai 27.19 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 24.26 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.94 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 23.55 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain
Also Read | Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 19.7 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

MENAFN22122024007365015876ID1109022074


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search