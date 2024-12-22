J & K Govt To Raise Specially-Abled Pension To Rs 3000 From Rs 1000: Minister Sakina Itoo
Date
12/22/2024 3:12:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to increase the pension for specially-abled persons to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1,000, health and Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo said on Sunday.
She said Rs 1,000 is a“meagre amount” and the planned increase would alleviate the financial burden on the families that are taking care of differently-abled members.
“The Omar-led government is committed to addressing all issues faced by people, especially the specially-abled community. We are working to increase the disability pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month,” Itoo told reporters here.
She further informed that a proposal has been moved and is under process.“We are working fast on increasing the amount from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000. Very soon, we will finalise it,” she assured.
During a visit to the artificial limbs camp organised by Shree Atam Vallabh Jain Clinic at Brahman Sabha Parade, she commended the community's service to humanity through such initiatives and assured her full support for future endeavours.
She said the government is dedicated to providing necessary resources and support for specially-abled persons to ensure their independence and dignity.
The minister made the remarks while distributing artificial limbs, calipers, crutches, tricycles and wheelchairs to specially-abled persons at the Brahman Sabha Parade.
Itoo emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare of the disabled community, highlighting its determination to uplift and improve the quality of their life.
She assured the gathering that the government would continue to prioritize the needs of the disabled community, with plans to enhance accessibility and support for them.
