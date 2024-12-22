Sting Sang“Shape Of My Heart” To Accompaniment Of Ukrainian Soldier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Los Angeles, the British Sting sang his hit song“Shape of My Heart” to the accompaniment of Ukrainian military and bandura player Taras Stolyar.

According to Ukrinform, the NGO“Ukrainian Cultural Landing” reported this on and posted a video.

“Ukrainian cultural is when a world star performs a world hit to the bandura of a Ukrainian soldier. This is exactly what happened in Los Angeles during the American tour of the Cultural Landing,” the statement reads.

At the home of Sean Penn, the Ukrainian military met with world music stars - The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age and the legendary Sting, with whom bandura player Taras Stolyar performed the favorite song of millions -“Shape of My Heart.”

“Did Sting like this version? The answer is obvious - the next day Taras Stolyar accompanied Sting at his solo concert,” noted the Cultural Landing.

As the NGO noted, they wanted to publish this video later,“but since it has already been published without our permission and is traveling around social media, we are revealing all the details to you.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the documentary about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, directed by American actor and director Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufmans, has been available on the Paramount+ streaming servic since September 18, 2023.

Photo: FB/Sting