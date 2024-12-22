Russians Shot Group Of Ukrainian Prisoners Of War - Lubinets To Appeal To UN, ICRC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets will inform the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross about the shooting of five more captured Ukrainian defenders by the Russian military.

According to Ukrinform, Lubinets said this in a statement on Telegram .

“The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko has released a of another crime committed by the Russians - the shooting of who surrendered. The video shows Russian soldiers shooting five Ukrainian captured defenders. I will report this fact to the UN and the ICRC,” he said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that Russian war criminals who shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war should be brought before an international tribunal and face the most severe punishment provided by law.

Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reports that Russians shot four prisoners of war.

“A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code). On December 22, 2024, the Telegram channel disseminated information that four AFU servicemen had come under shelling in the Vremivsk direction in the Volnovakha district. Urgent investigative (search) actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” the statement said.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Ukrainian military retreated and took refuge in a private house and found themselves surrounded by the Russian army.

“Our soldiers began to leave the building one by one. The occupiers took them prisoner, left two defenders lying on the ground, and took two more to the road. After that, the military army of the aggressor state, in flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions, cynically shot four captured defenders with automatic weapons,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 22, the Russian military shot dead four Ukrainian defenders who were captured during an assault in the Pokrovsk distric of Donetsk region.