At Least Nine Dead In Brazil Plane Crash: Authorities
Date
12/22/2024 2:38:55 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Sao Paulo: At least nine people died on Sunday when a small plane crashed in the tourist city of Gramado, in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, authorities said.
"There are nine deaths confirmed by the civil defense, and there are no survivors of the plane," Cleber dos Santos Lima, director of the Interior Police Department of the state civil police, told AFP.
