Mantis Robotics raises $5 million to develop 'human-centric robots'

December 22, 2024 by David Edwards

Mantis Robotics , a pioneer in“physical AI” for robotic automation, has secured $5 million in new investments led by Emerald Ventures with participation from the Industrial Innovation Fund.

This cash infusion will enable Mantis Robotics to scale its operations, enhance its product portfolio, and expand its presence in the rapidly growing industrial robotics market.

Mantis has entered the next frontier in robotics by creating the first adaptive, human-centered robots. The company makes industrial robotic arms that are inherently safe for human interaction, eliminating the need for costly and complex external safeguards such as fences or laser barriers.

Mantis' technology learns and understands its environment based on sensor data from a proprietary built-in sensor-suite. This enables Mantis Robots to detect obstacles and humans in its direct environment and adjust the robot's behavior accordingly in real-time, making robot arms safe and autonomous.

The robot's intuitive deployment software with 3D real-time Digital Twin, requires no technical or coding knowledge to use, making them accessible for diverse industries and users. By reducing operational complexity, Mantis' robot systems can result in savings of as much as 75 percent in a typical robotic deployment.

The company's transformative technology has the potential to advance industries far beyond manufacturing and warehousing, paving the way for a new era of human-machine collaboration.

Gerry Vannuffelen, founder and CEO of Mantis Robotics, says:“We built our company on the premise that robots should be an extension of human capability.

“Our industry has benefited greatly from many new developments in AI-powered application software. Unfortunately, these systems do not allow for safe human-robot interaction. We provide the link between AI and the physical world, by enabling robots to interact safely and capably with humans.”

Michal Natora, senior investment director at Emerald, says:“The investment into Mantis Robotics is another bet of Emerald on the huge potential of physical AI.

“We believe Mantis Robotics' unique technology will revolutionize robotics and will enable never-seen before levels of human-machine collaboration. Mantis Robotics unlocks entirely new automation use cases initially in manufacturing and in warehousing, and in soon virtually every other domain.”

Franziska Bossart, head of the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, says:“At Amazon, collaborative technology is key to running safe and efficient operations. Technology can serve its best purpose when it's human-centric and able to work seamlessly to support employees as they deliver for our customers.

“We are excited about Mantis Robotics' science-driven approach to advancing human-machine collaboration, fostering safer and more ergonomic workplaces.”