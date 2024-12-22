Over 71.81 Crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account Numbers Generated: Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Over 71.81 crore Ayushman Bharat Account (ABHA) numbers have been generated (till December 22) and 46.53 crore health records have been linked with ABHA, the said on Sunday.

In addition to this, over 3.55 lakh health facilities have been registered on Healthcare Professionals Registry (HFR) and more than 5.38 lakh healthcare professionals have been registered on HPR.

In the last 10 years, the country has implemented transformative policies and initiatives that reflect a steadfast commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

A key milestone in this journey was the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

AB-PMJAY provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per eligible beneficiary family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisations corresponding to 1,961 treatment procedures across 27 specialties.

As of December 17, AB PM-JAY has made significant strides with over 36.28 crore Ayushman Cards issued, empowering millions with health coverage.

Gender-wise utilisation shows that women account for 49 per cent of the issued Ayushman cards and almost 50 per cent of total hospital admissions, showcasing the scheme's role in promoting gender equity in healthcare, according to the Health Ministry.

Additionally, AB PM-JAY has successfully empaneled 30,932 hospitals across the country.

Another cornerstone of India's healthcare achievements is Mission Indradhanush, which has expanded immunisation coverage under the Universal Immunisation Programme.

“Mission Indradhanush includes a provision of 11 types of vaccines enhancing protection against preventable diseases. A total of 5.46 crore children and 1.32 crore pregnant women have been vaccinated in all phases of Mission Indradhanush conducted so far in the country,” informed the ministry.

These efforts are underscored by a remarkable improvement in key health indicators, which highlight the effectiveness of targeted healthcare strategies and interventions.

Maternal Mortality Ratio reduced from 103 per 100,000 live births in 2017-2019 to 97 per 100,000 live births in 2018-20. Infant Mortality Rate reduced from 32 per 1000 live births in 2018 to 28 per 1000 live births in 2020 and Total Fertility Rate is reduced from 2.2 in 2015-16 to 2.0 in 2019-21.

“This progress is a testament to consumer-centric policies and initiatives supported by regular monitoring to ensure efficiency and impact.,” the ministry said.

