Rahul, Priyanka And Family Relish Chole Bhature At Kwality Restaurant; Sonia Gandhi Joins Them

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) After months of gruelling election campaigns from Lok Sabha 2024 to Assembly elections, Sunday marked a relaxing and refreshing weekend for the Gandhi family. Rahul and Priyanka, both MPs from Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, took a break from their official engagements and assembled at the city's iconic Kwality restaurant, to spend some 'family time' together.

They were accompanied by mother Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka's husband Robert Varda, daughter Miraya Vadra and also her mother-in-law.

The whole Gandhi family gathered at the Kwality restaurant to gorge on chole-bhature and other lip-smacking dishes.

Rahul also shared some photos of the family sitting and dining together, on his WhatsApp status. The images, as landed on social media, also elicited many likes and comments from the netizens, many of whom hailed the family sharing some special moments on the dining table.

In the photos, Rahul and family could be seen sitting in a cozy space of the restaurant and flaunting broad smiles on their faces. Sonia Gandhi is also seen sharing a smile while Robert Vadra flaunting a fully-bloated bhatura.

Putting the photos on his status, Rahul wrote,“Family lunch at the iconic Kwality Restaurant.”

“Try the Chole Bhature if you go,” he said further in an advice to the foodies.

The picture also makes for a powerful frame as it represents three Parliamentarians in a single snap, the largest ever representation from the Gandhi family.

Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Opposition (LoP) as well as MP from Rae Bareli, his sister Priyanka is MP from Wayanad while mother Sonia Gandhi -- a former Congress president -- is a Rajya Sabha member.

For the unversed, the Kwality restaurant situated in Delhi's Connaught Place was patronised by American soldiers in the pre-Independence era. For many decades, the restaurant has remained a favourite food joint for connoisseurs because of its eclectic variety of multi-continental cuisines.

The chola-bhatura served at the restaurant remains one of the most sold-out items for generations. Many of its regular customers include celebrities from varied fields, including Bollywood. Late actress Nargis was a regular visitor here.