Russians Execute Five More Ukrainian Pows - Ombudsman To Appeal To UN, ICRC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets will appeal to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross about the execution of five more captured Ukrainian by Russian troops.

Lubinets stated this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Brigadier General Mark Bezruchko 110th Separate Motorized Brigade has posted a showing yet another crime committed by the Russians, the execution of soldiers who have surrendered. The video shows Russian soldiers shooting five Ukrainian captured defenders. I will report this fact to the UN and the ICRC," he noted.

The Ombudsman stressed that Russian war criminals who execute Ukrainian prisoners of war should appear before an international tribunal and face the harshest punishment provided by law.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 22, Russian soldiers executed four Ukrainian defenders who had been captured during an assault in the Pokrovsk axis.