BML Munjal University To Host 49Th All India Sociological Conference On Sociology, Development, And Democracy

Gurugram, 20th December 2024: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, is set to host the 49th All India Sociological (AISC) from December 22-24, 2024, bringing together a distinguished assembly of sociologists, researchers, and scholars to explore critical themes of sociology, development, and democracy. The conference, organized by the Indian Sociological Society (ISS), will be held at BMU's campus in Gurugram, Haryana, under the relevant theme of "Sociology, Development, and Democracy." Featuring Ms. Urvashi Butalia, renowned writer and publisher, as the chief guest for the inaugural session, the event aims to provide a comprehensive platform for discussing contemporary sociological challenges and emerging perspectives in the social sciences.



Speaking about the significance of the event, Dr. Arindam Banerjee, Dean, School of Liberal Studies from BML Munjal University, remarked, "There is today an imperative need to revisit the relationship between Sociology, development and democracy. As we reach the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, societies face unprecedented challenges that question the very efficacy and legitimacy of sociological knowledge. Through critical dialogues and interdisciplinary approaches, we can develop more nuanced understandings that bridge theoretical insights with practical solutions, ultimately strengthening our ability to address complex social transformations and reinvigorate democratic processes".



The conference will feature three plenary sessions and technical sessions across 29 Research Committees and 5 Ad Hoc Groups of the Indian Sociological Society, addressing a diverse range of critical topics including democracy and knowledge, technological impacts on society, social movements, climate change, and development. The first panel will discuss 'Debating Development and Democracy'. This discussion will bring together Prof. Surinder Singh Jodhka, Prof. Virginius Xaxa, Prof. Amites Mukhopadhyay, Prof. Uma Rani, and Prof. Rajesh Mishra to examine the interplay between development processes and democratic institutions, exploring how social structures influence and are influenced by these dynamics.



The second panel will be discussing 'Sociology, Democracy, and Development'. The panel discussion will feature Prof. Geoffrey Pleyers, Prof. Rajni Palriwala, Prof. Prahlad Gangaram Jogdand, Prof. Arvind Rajagopal, and Prof. Tanweer Fazal, who will analyse the intersections of sociological perspectives, democratic practices, and developmental challenges. The third panel discussion will be focused on 'Sociology of the Region' with a focus on the politics and sociology of the NCR and the state of Haryana. The panel on NCR will feature Prof. Sanjay Srivastava, Dr. Jagmiti Sangwan, Dr. Shamsher Singh, and Prof. Ravinder Kaur, while Haryana-specific panel will have Prof. Prem Kumar, Mr. Ravindra Singh Sheoran, Dr. Bhup Singh Gaur, and Prof. Desraj Sabharwal. These sessions promise a nuanced understanding of the everyday lives and the socio-political cultures that govern our urban and per-urban surroundings.



The conference also integrates students as critical knowledge producers through a dedicated student panel titled "What does Sociology mean for us?" This innovative session brings together emerging scholars from diverse universities, including Azeem Ahmed from Delhi University, Esther Anne from UMass Amherst, Niki Rai from Ambedkar University, and Shilpi Shikha Phukan from JNU. Chaired by Dr. Deepali Aparajita Dungdun, the panel promises to offer fresh and provocative perspectives on the the state of the discipline in the contemporary period. Another highlight of the conference would be the three prestigious memorial lectures: the R.K. Mukherjee Memorial Lecture by Prof. Swapan Kumar Bhattacharyya, the M.N. Srinivas Memorial Lecture by Prof. Satish Deshpande, and the Yogendra Singh Memorial Lecture by Prof. Karuna Chanana.



The conference promises to be a critical platform for academic discourse, bringing together minds from across India to examine the intricate relationships between social structures, development processes, and democratic institutions.



BML Munjal University, located in Gurugram, continues to establish itself as a hub of innovative educational approaches. The School of Liberal Studies, which is hosting the conference, aims to produce and disseminate new knowledge, engaging in discourses on contemporary and future human challenges. Furthermore, it is an ideal platform to reflect on the discipline's practices, concepts, methods and pedagogy.



About BML Munjal University: BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group, named after its late Founder Chairman. BMU's mission is to reimagine education in India by creating a world-class teaching, learning, and research environment. It offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across diverse disciplines. The School of Liberal Studies (SoLS) is known for its immersive pedagogy, which encourages students to tackle real-world challenges with empathy and creativity. BMU envisions its graduates as socially responsible leaders who contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future.

