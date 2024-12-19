عربي


CEO: Kapital Bank Allocates $118 Mln For Restoration Of Liberated Territories

12/19/2024 9:09:26 AM

To date, Kapital bank has allocated ₼200 mln ($118 mln) in loans for the restoration of the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Farid Huseynov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Kapital Bank, as he said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the current year and plans for the next.

"Participation in state and social projects is of great importance to Kapital Bank. In this context, the Great Return project is especially noteworthy. We continue to support the financing of the restoration of the liberated territories.

As part of this project, work is being carried out on the restoration of several villages, the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, and infrastructure development in cities such as Shusha, Khojaly, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Lachin, Agdam, and Gubadli. A total of 200 million manats have been allocated for these efforts," emphasized Farid Huseynov.

AzerNews

