CEO: Kapital Bank Allocates $118 Mln For Restoration Of Liberated Territories
12/19/2024 9:09:26 AM
Nazrin Abdul
To date, Kapital bank has allocated ₼200 mln ($118 mln) in loans
for the restoration of the liberated territories,
Azernews reports, citing Farid Huseynov, Chairman
of the Board of Directors and CEO of Kapital Bank, as he said at a
press conference dedicated to the results of the current year and
plans for the next.
"Participation in state and social projects is of great
importance to Kapital Bank. In this context, the Great Return
project is especially noteworthy. We continue to support the
financing of the restoration of the liberated territories.
As part of this project, work is being carried out on the
restoration of several villages, the construction of residential
and non-residential buildings, and infrastructure development in
cities such as Shusha, Khojaly, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Lachin, Agdam,
and Gubadli. A total of 200 million manats have been allocated for
these efforts," emphasized Farid Huseynov.
