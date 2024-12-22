Halal Travel In Korea: A Guide To Muslim-Friendly Destinations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) For tourists seeking an enriching and family-friendly adventure, South Korea also ensures that Islamic practices and needs are fully respected. That is why Korea Organization (KTO) is proud to present an array of Muslim-friendly services, making Korea an ideal destination for Muslim travellers who wish to explore the country.

Halal dining and Muslim-friendly restaurants

South Korea has witnessed a significant rise in halal-certified and Muslim-friendly restaurants across major provinces like Seoul, Busan, and Gangwon-do. Renowned eateries, including EID Halal Korean Food and Makan Halal Korean Restaurant, offer authentic Korean cuisine prepared in strict accordance with Islamic dietary laws

In Seoul's Itaewon district, Muslim travellers can savour iconic Korean dishes such as Bibimbap, made with halal ingredients, or enjoy street food like Tteokbokki at certified halal stalls. Areas like Myeongdong also offer a growing number of halal food carts, allowing visitors to experience authentic street food culture in a comfortable setting

Through KTO's dedicated resources, Muslim travellers can easily locate a diverse range of restaurants that cater to their dietary needs, ensuring a delightful and stress-free dining experience.

Prayer facilities and mosques

Understanding the importance of maintaining daily prayers, South Korea provides numerous prayer areas and mosques throughout the country. The Seoul Central Mosque in Itaewon serves as a central hub for the Muslim community, offering not only a space for worship but also a centre for cultural exchange.

In addition to the Seoul Central Mosque, prayer rooms can be found in major shopping centers like COEX Mall and Incheon International Airport, making it easy for Muslim travellers to maintain their religious practices while exploring the city. Many of these facilities also provide ablution areas, ensuring convenience for prayer preparation. Moreover, many hotels, with the guidance of KTO, now provide prayer mats and Qibla direction indicators in guest rooms, allowing guests to comfortably observe their religious practices. A map of all mosques and prayer areas are provided on the KTO website.

Wellness, beauty, and family-friendly activities

South Korea is a destination that effortlessly blends relaxation, beauty, and family-friendly entertainment while catering to the needs of Muslim travellers. Wellness seekers can explore Seoul's world-class spas, such as the Muslim-friendly Sulwhasoo Flagship Store, which offers rejuvenating treatments using halal-certified products inspired by traditional Korean beauty rituals. Families can enjoy vibrant attractions like Everland and Lotte World, known for their thrilling rides, or venture to the tranquil natural beauty of Jeju Island. The eco-friendly resorts, such as Ramada Plaza, provide halal dining options alongside wellness facilities, offering a serene escape for family bonding while respecting Islamic principles. To top it off, a cruise along the Hangang River provides breathtaking views of Seoul's illuminated skyline, making for a memorable family outing in the heart of the city.

Hallyu and Shopping: A Must-Experience for Visitors

The global phenomenon of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, presents an exciting opportunity for visitors to dive into Korean pop culture. Fans can explore iconic locations featured in popular K-dramas, visit K-pop entertainment companies, and enjoy live performances. Shopping enthusiasts will be enchanted by Seoul's vibrant districts such as Myeongdong and Gangnam, where luxury brands, K-beauty products, and unique Korean fashion are readily available.

In addition to Gangnam, visit the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where Muslim-friendly cafes and rest areas are becoming more common. For those interested in Korean pop culture, guided tours are available that combine visits to K-pop entertainment companies with halal dining stops along the way.

Korea: A Destination of Diversity and Hospitality

KTO is deeply committed to ensuring that Muslim travellers feel welcomed and thoroughly accommodated throughout their journey in South Korea. With comprehensive resources available online and travel guides, visitors can easily discover halal dining options, locate nearby mosques, and plan activities that align with their values and interests.

South Korea invites travellers to uncover the wonders of a nation where the past and present harmoniously coexist, where every detail is designed to provide a comfortable and enriching experience for all. From its rich traditions and historic culture to its diverse attractions, Korea is poised to offer an unforgettable journey that has something for everyone, including Muslim travellers.



