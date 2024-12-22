China Deplores Recent US Arms Sale, Military Assistance To Taiwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- China deplored on Sunday United States' recent arms sales and military assistance to Taiwan.

A statement issued by the Chinese Foreign responded to White House announcement of military assistance worth USD 571.3 million to and USD 295 million worth of arms sales to Taiwan.

"This seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique of 1982, and China's and security interests," read the statement.

It also referred to the decision as a severe breach of the US leaders' commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence," adding that it sends a wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

China urged the US to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop the dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, affirming that they will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

This is considered the 19th deal of its kind, given out by Washington since Joe Biden came into office about four years ago. (end)

