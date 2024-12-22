Kuwait Navy To Carry Out Drill Starting On Monday -- Military

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait declared on Sunday that the navy would carry out with live ammunition a drill within the sea shooting range on Monday and Tuesday (from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.).

The shooting range stretches for 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Jlaiaa to Garo Island, with six nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zor all the way to Umm Al-Maradem Island.

The military urged sea goers to refrain from approaching the exercise zone during the declared drill timetable. (end)

