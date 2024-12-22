ITDC steadfast hospitality legacy Elevates Maha Kumbh 2025 Experience with Exclusive Luxury Camps

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 20, 2024: The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) has announced its exclusive Camp Site for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, to transform the spiritual journey of Maha Kumbh into once-in-a-lifetime luxurious experience. Located near the prestigious Sangam VIP area, ITDC’s Camp Site will redefine hospitality for the millions of pilgrims and visitors attending this grand event, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025 at Prayagraj.

The ITDC Camp Site promises a seamless blend of spirituality, comfort, and modern amenities. It features Super Premium Suites, Premium Suites and Deluxe Suites, each tailored to provide a serene and comfortable environment. This ensures that visitors can fully immerse themselves in the spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh Mela while enjoying world-class accommodations. In addition, ITDC has curated series of activities at campsite ranging from Yoga & Meditation, Ethnic food sessions to cultural delights and more. Celebrating India’s vibrant tangible and intangible heritage, further enriching the experience for all guests.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. M.R. Synrem (IAS), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, GoI said, “The Maha Kumbh Mela is not just an event; it’s a spiritual awakening for millions. Our aim with the ITDC Camp Site is to elevate this pilgrimage by offering a safe, comfortable, and memorable experience for all our visitors. By merging spirituality with ITDC hospitality legacy, we are committed to making this Kumbh Mela an unforgettable journey.”

Adding to this, Mr. Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director Finance, ITDC, stated, “At ITDC, we take immense pride in redefining hospitality. The ITDC Camp Site at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is designed to cater to the needs of a diverse audience, from domestic pilgrims to international visitors. We are excited to welcome everyone to experience the grandeur of this event with the finest accommodations and unparalleled curated experiences.”

ITDC is offering amenities at the luxury camp including Airport transfers, Guided Mela Tours, Forex counter, Extensions to Varanasi and Ayodhya. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is not only a profound spiritual journey but also a celebration of India’s vibrant heritage, culture, and hospitality, promising an unforgettable experience for every visitor.





MENAFN22122024005232011781ID1109020692