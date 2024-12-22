United by life-saving gift: bone marrow donor and pilot reunite after 8 years

(MENAFN) When Allie Reimold boarded Flight 2223 in Houston in the previous week, she didn’t think to see him.



It had been four years since their previous visit in person. And it had been almost exactly eight years since the aspiring scientist, on the darkest day of the year, gave the commercial airline pilot a present that would bind the two together for life.



Captain David Whitson of United had received a dreadful diagnosis: acute myeloid leukemia. Healthy blood could pull the husband and father back from the brink. Even his brother's didn't match well enough.



Allie, who had already joined a bone marrow registry, received a call asking whether she could help rescue a stranger who was dying.



Since then, Allie and David have met in person. They'd connected on social media. David had added Allie to his United Airlines travel benefits in gratitude for her unique gift, so she "travels like my children or my family do," the pilot told CNN.



