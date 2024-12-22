عربي


Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador

12/22/2024 5:16:41 AM

Belgrade: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Republic of Serbia HE Ivica Dacic met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Serbia HE Faris bin Roumi Al Nuaimi.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

