PM Modi Gets Kuwait's Highest Honour 'The Order Of Mubarak Al Kabeer' Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' on Sunday, December 22. Notably, 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is a knighthood order of Kuwait and the highest honour given by the country. This marks the 20th international honour that PM Modi received from a country.

He received a ceremonial welcome at Kuwait's Bayan Palace with a Guard of Honour. PM Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit, after Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah invited him to the country. This marks first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years to the Gulf nation. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Kuwait in 1981.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a social media post on X stated,“PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait.”

Moments after the meeting PM Modi took to X, as he expressed pleasure, he stated,“Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security.”

He added,“In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come.”

On Sunday, PM Modi held extensive talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The conversation focused on imparting new momentum to India-Kuwait relations, especially in areas of trade, investment and energy.

A day before, PM Modi addressed an Indian community event and visited an Indian labour camp. It is important to note that the Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is one of the top trading partners with the Gulf nation .

In the financial year 2023-24, bilateral trade worth USD 10.47 billion took place. Another integral aspect of trade with the Gulf nation is that Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier. It meets 3 percent of the country's energy needs.