Kuwait's Seventh Humanitarian Planeload Departs To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Seventh Kuwaiti relief planeload departed Sunday heading to Lebanese Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying onboard 31 tons of humanitarian aid as part of Lebanese embassy campaign launched in Kuwait in coordination with various state bodies.

Lebanese Charge de Affairs Ahmad Arafa told KUNA prior to takeoff that Kuwait is at the forefront of countries hurrying to aid afflicted nations across the globe.

He appreciated the designation of the seventh planeload of the air bridge to Lebanese Embassy campaign, extending his appreciation to Kuwait's leadership and official entities.

Arafa spoke of the Lebanese' people dire need of assistance in current times as droves of people are displaced and the situation remains unstable, adding that the needs have been identified by the Lebanese health ministry.

The planeload consists of medical equipment, medication as well as essential items for infants and mothers, he clarified.

The Lebanese diplomat hailed Kuwaiti action in providing assistance to his home country saying it is but an extension its long lasting humanitarian efforts. (end)

slm









MENAFN22122024000071011013ID1109021025