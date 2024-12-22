Muscat Municipality Launches 'Rifq' Service For The Care And Rehabilitation Of Stray And Abandoned Animals

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Muscat, December 2024: In line with its ongoing efforts to create a safe and sustainable environment while enhancing public health, Muscat Municipality announced the launch of 'Rifq,' a service aimed at the care and rehabilitation of stray and abandoned animals. This project is the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman. It reflects Muscat Municipality's commitment to implementing global best practices in animal welfare while mitigating the negative impact of stray animals on the environment and society.

The Rifq service will provide comprehensive care for stray and abandoned animals through integrated programmes that include capture, sterilisation, rehabilitation, and healthcare services. Initially, the service will cover dogs, expanding later to include cats and other animals. The specialised centre will also conduct community awareness campaigns targeting educational and community institutions, emphasising the importance of animal welfare. Additionally, efforts will be made to limit the spread of zoonotic diseases and ensure ecological balance in the Muscat Governorate on the launch of the new service, His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, said:“The issue of stray and abandoned animals is a global challenge, not just a local one. It poses risks to public safety, concerns the community, affects the city's appearance, and can even cause traffic accidents. These situations also threaten public health due to the potential spread of infectious diseases. Therefore, Muscat Municipality is committed to finding effective solutions and taking the necessary measures to reduce the impact of this phenomenon. The introduction of the Rifq service represents a significant step toward mitigating this issue, promoting sustainability, maintaining ecological balance, and raising community awareness about the importance of animal welfare.”

The Rifq service aims to enhance environmental balance by applying the latest international standards in managing stray animals through a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programme. It focuses on capturing, sterilising, and returning animals to their natural environment, contributing to sustainable population control. Additionally, Rifq will provide comprehensive medical services, including regular check-ups, treatments, and vaccinations, while training and qualifying specialists in animal care. The service will also strengthen partnerships with local and international organisations active in this field.

Muscat Municipality remains committed to minimising the negative impacts of phenomena that pose threats and concerns to the community, such as the spread of stray and abandoned animals. Through innovative measures like the Rifq service, the municipality aims to deliver sustainable and practical solutions via high-quality programmes aligned with international standards in animal care and management.

MENAFN22122024005446012082ID1109020770