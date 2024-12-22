Noah Schnapp reflects on 'stranger things' as production on season 5 wraps up

(MENAFN) It’s tough to think that it’s been more than eight years since fan were initially introduced to the strange and intriguingly retro show "Stranger Things," and even tougher to think that it’s going to finish soon.



Some of the cast and crew of the megahit series stated on Friday that production on Season 5 of the program, which will premiere sometime next year, was completed this week. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things" and was the first to encounter the evil "Upside Down" in Hawkins, Indiana during Season 1, paid tribute on Instagram.



“As I close this chapter of my life, I can’t help but be forever grateful for the incredible people that I’ve met and valuable life/career lessons I learned through this decade journey,” Schnapp stated, moving on to list his “top 10” in addition to a carousel of nostalgic pictures from the beginning days of the series.



