Government Communication Minister Mourns Passing Of Photojournalist Yousef Oweida

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – of Communication, Mohammad Momani, expressed his condolences over the passing of former photojournalist, Yousef Shihada Oweida, who worked at the Jordan News Agency (Petra) for over 30 years. Oweida passed away on Saturday.Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, recalled the late Oweida's distinguished contributions to local media, particularly his visual coverage of various local and Arab events during his long career at the Jordan News Agency.Momani extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family, as well as to the broader Jordanian press and media community.