Narayan Murthy Warns Of Mass Migration To Bengaluru Due To THIS 'Challenge'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Infosys co-founder and tech pioneer Narayana Murthy warned on Friday that if climate change is not addressed promptly, it could lead to mass migration to cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad from regions that may become uninhabitable due to changing temperatures and weather patterns.

As reported by the Times of India, Murthy said in an event in Pune,“We in India, particularly the corporate sector, have to cooperate with politicians and bureaucrats and ensure that there is no mass migration. That is the challenge.”

Murthy expressed confidence that the corporate sector, along with politicians and bureaucrats, would be able to resolve the issue. He acknowledged that while Indians tend to work at the last minute and there may not be intense activity on the matter yet, significant progress is expected by 2030.

However, he mentioned that Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad are becoming increasingly difficult due to problems like traffic and pollution.

Earlier in November, Murthy reiterated his statement about not believing in work-life balance and expressed disappointment over the concept of a five-day work week. He stood firm on his opinion and said that he would "take it to the grave."

According to the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index report in May, Bengaluru secured higher overall positions than other Indian cities. Mumbai ranks 427th, Delhi 350th, and Bengaluru 411th in the overall rankings.

