Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 17: Allu Arjun's Movie Joins Baahubali 2 In ₹1000 Cr Net Club Check Worldwide Earning

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 17: Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a sharp rise in its collection Saturday, December 21. As the action drama slowly and steadily continues to break multiple records, it recently entered a new club, which was earlier exclusive to SS Rajamauli's Baahubali 2, according to Sacnilk.



Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection on Day 17 stood at ₹1029.9 crore. The movie's worldwide collection stood at ₹1435.3 crore, reported Sacnilk citing early estimates.

(More to come)