Beijing Slams Pentagon's New 'China Threat' Narrative

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Beijing has criticized Washington for promoting a“China threat” narrative after the United States Department of Defense released its annual China Military Power Report (CMPR).

According to the latest CMPR , the People's Liberation (PLA) is prioritizing the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled capabilities because of its belief that AI is leading to the next in military affairs. The report said that, by 2030, the PLA expects to field a range of“algorithmic warfare” and“network-centric warfare” capabilities operating at different levels of human-machine integration.

“Algorithmic warfare” is characterized by the use of AI-related methodologies in real-world operational environments. It intends to reduce the number of warfighters in harm's way, increase decision speed in time-critical operations and operate when and where humans are unable to operate.



“Network-centric warfare,” which is different from the traditional platform-centric warfare, highlights the use of information technology in battles. The term was pioneered by the US Department of Defense in the 1990s.



The CMPR report also said the Chinese defense industry and universities are developing quantum imaging, navigation and radar applications to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, including position, navigation and timing (PNT).

Judging from the buildout of China's quantum communication infrastructure, it said, the PLA may leverage integrated quantum networks and quantum key distribution to reinforce command, control and communications systems.

“This report, like the ones we've seen before, lays little emphasis on truth. It is filled with bias and designed to amplify the 'China threat' narrative only to justify the United States' desire to maintain military supremacy,” said Lin Jian, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.