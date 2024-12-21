Russia Introduces E-Visa For Jordanians, Simplifying Travel Process

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Russian authorities on Friday officially notified the Jordanian Embassy in Moscow about the launch of electronic entry visas for Jordanian citizens, effective December 5, 2024.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral relations between Jordan and Russia, making more accessible for Jordanians wishing to visit Russia, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Foreign spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the new electronic visa allows Jordanians to apply for a unified visa without the need for an invitation letter, prior hotel bookings, or any supporting documents outlining the purpose of their travel.

The visa is available for a variety of purposes, including tourism, private visits, business trips, and participation in scientific, cultural, economic, sports, and social events in Russia, he added.

Qudah also said that the electronic visa will be valid for 60 days from the date of issuance, permitting holders to stay in Russia for a maximum of 16 days, including the days of arrival and departure.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its appreciation to Russia for this initiative, emphasising that it will further strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.