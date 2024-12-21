Falconry And Hunting Festival Registration Opens Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On Sunday, the registration process for the 16th edition of Qatar International Falconry and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025) will begin at headquarters of Al-Gannas Qatari Society in Katara Cultural Village.

Registration will continue until December 26, from 4pm to 8pm.

Marmi International Festival is one of the most important events organized by Al-Gannas Qatari Society, especially after Unesco's approval in November 2010 to include 'falconry' in Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This is part of efforts to preserve cultural and emotional values of this traditional sport inherited from ancestors, as well as its significance in Arab literature and Arab popular heritage, particularly in Gulf region and Qatar.

Director of Competitions at Al-Gannas Qatari Society and Marmi Festival, Muteb Al Qahtani, stated that registration for Hedd Challenge Championship will take place from December 22 to 26. Registration and inspection for Al-Dau and Tal'ah Championships will be from December 24 to 26, with online registration for Al-Dau and and Tal'ah available from December 20 to 25, from 11pm. Registration for Saluki Race Championship will be on December 22 and 23.

Al Qahtani added that registration for Young Falconer Championship will be held at festival's headquarters in Sabkhat Marmi in Sealine. The schedule for young falconers' participation will be determined after registering all participants in festival and conducting a draw for all competition categories, with organizing committee aiming to involve the largest number of youth and offering valuable prizes.

Marmi Festival includes several major competitions, including Tal'ah, which involves falcon hunting of houbara, Al-Dau, a speed race between falcons with multiple heats, Hedd Challenge, which features a contest between falcons and pigeons, Saluki Hedd Championship, and Young Falconer Championship, among other competitions eagerly awaited by public annually.

The festival's organising committee had previously opened early registration for Hedd Challenge Championship at Al-Gannas Qatari Society in Katara Cultural Village, from October 29 to 31 and from November 14 to 17, to alleviate registration pressure starting tomorrow, especially since this competition sees record participation from falconers.



MENAFN21122024000067011011ID1109019710