UPG Sustainability Class Of 2025 Applications Exceed 10,000 From 170 Countries

With less than 2 weeks to go, applications to the UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2025 have exceeded 10,000 applications from 170 countries. See Top Ten.

- Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Applications to join the UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2025 have exceeded the 10,000 milestone, with applications from 170 countries across all world regions. The current Top Ten countries are listed below and this list may change because there are about two weeks to go before applications close on 31 December 2024. UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises individuals and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. As part of the movement, UPG Sustainability Leadership runs the world's largest training on sustainability leadership. This prestigious program offers a fully-funded scholarship to aspiring young leaders eager to drive positive, lasting change in the world.Over 10,000 young leaders aged 18 to 35 have applied to join the Class of 2025. The largest group of applicants - about 40% - are young professionals who are working in one or more jobs in a diverse range of sectors and industries. These young leaders are united by their passion to change the world in their area of expertise, with activities in one or more of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Within the #UPGSustainability movement, there are young leaders who are active on every one of the SDGs. Similarly, among the applicants to join the Class of 2025, there are young leaders who care about education, health, poverty, entrepreneurship, production, consumption, peace and justice and more."We are privileged to work with the most passionate and impactful leaders. Their dedication to creating a more sustainable world is unparalleled and our mission is to help them to become even stronger," said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President of United People Global.Successful applicants initially enjoy being part of the Class of 2025 - a fully-funded training program where they receive a 100% scholarship covering all program costs for 9-week duration of the virtual training. Thereafter, they join the #UPGSustainability movement as certified leaders and they will have access to opportunities, including becoming part of a global network of highly-motivated sustainability leaders, receiving the training and support necessary to lead impactful initiatives in their communities, being featured at events showcasing their actions. For some of the strongest leaders, there is an opportunity to travel to the USA for an immersive and transformative experience on an island - all expenses covered - focused on their leadership development and also on their projects. This scholarship includes airfare, lodging, and meals, ensuring a seamless, life-changing journey.Building on the success of the exceptional Class of 2024, UPG remains committed to empowering individuals to lead sustainability efforts worldwide. The program is supported by a coalition of inspiring partners, with pioneering partnership from the family of the renowned and late author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander. The program goes far beyond a traditional training - it is a movement fostering positive citizen leadership in sustainability, aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through hands-on learning, year-round support, and many unforgettable experiences.UPG Sustainability Leadership continues to showcase its global appeal and impact through the Applications to join the Class of 2025. The Top 10 countries in the applications pool cut across multiple world regions. Leading the way is Nigeria, closely followed by Ghana, both demonstrating Africa's strong engagement with the programme and a strong dedication to positive change. Ghana is a new entrant in the top three places. Pakistan shines in third place as South Asia's most engaged country with the applications. Pakistan has regularly featured among the top three nations with the applications. Egypt is in fourth place proudly representing the Middle East and North Africa region and currently occupying the highest position that any country from the region has occupied. Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda currently rank fifth, sixth and seventh - further highlighting Africa's strong engagement. Uzbekistan ranks eighth and leads the countries from the Eurasia region, reflecting a growing sustainability movement. Afghanistan and India complete the top ten countries - and continue to demonstrate strong engagement from South Asia. Together, these nations embody the passion and determination of young leaders united by a shared mission to build a better, more sustainable world. The current top ten nations among the Class of 2025 applications are: Nigeria, Ghana, Pakistan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and India.Applications remain open until 11:59 pm CET on 31 December 2024. Those who are ready to make a difference or who want to recommend this opportunity to a friend or family member are encouraged to visit UPG Sustainability Leadership to learn more: . Applications are free and must be completed online by 31 December 2024. For any questions, people are encouraged to attend an Information Session to get all the details: rsvp /upgs-infosessions/About United People Global (UPG):United People Global (UPG) is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place. This is achieved in various ways and especially by contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). UPG works to raise awareness, strengthen belief, facilitate collaboration and foster community. UPG is a non-political and non-religious organisation.Note to Editors1. Learn about #UPGSustainability Leadership:2. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGSustainability3. Watch an introduction to #UPGSustainability:4. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership:5. More about United People Global6. Join UPG:7. Join UPG's Media Community:8. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36

