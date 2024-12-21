(MENAFN) The director of the BBC, Tim Davie, has warned UK lawmakers that Russian state outlet RT and Chinese are gaining public trust and waging a "cognitive war" against Western audiences. During a parliamentary hearing, Davie made the case for continued funding for the BBC World Service, which broadcasts in around 40 languages to an audience of up to 320 million people weekly.



He emphasized the importance of the BBC World Service in maintaining Britain's strategic interests, stating that the country is facing a "tsunami" of disinformation and fakery. Davie noted that while the BBC is still considered one of the most trusted news services globally, RT and other Chinese media outlets are steadily increasing their influence, gaining trust ratings as they expand their presence.



"This is cognitive warfare," Davie said, referring to the efforts by these outlets to sway global populations. He highlighted how RT and Chinese media are dominating more broadcasting slots and competing for audience attention in a battle for influence.



At a similar event in October, Davie had criticized the BBC for cutting over 380 jobs and ending radio broadcasts in multiple languages, including Arabic and Persian, which he said weakened the BBC's ability to compete with Russia and China in the “propaganda” war.



Davie explained that a recently approved £32.6 million funding boost from the UK Foreign Office would help sustain the World Service’s existing language offerings. However, he stressed that additional taxpayer funding would be necessary to continue these services beyond 2026.



The BBC is largely funded through a compulsory annual license fee of £169.50 ($221) from UK households, alongside contributions from the UK Foreign Office. The BBC’s Media Action department, which works to combat disinformation in developing countries, also receives funding from other international governments and organizations.



Davie's concerns about global media influence align with the US State Department’s position. After sanctioning RT in September, US officials expressed concern about the growing global influence of Russian media outlets, which have a substantial audience in regions like Latin America. A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) highlighted RT’s popularity in Latin America, suggesting that the US should invest more in countering this influence through funding for pro-Kiev media outlets and local influencers.



