MSME Sector, Skill Development Take Center Stage At NDTV Emerging Business Conclave

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 21 (KNN)

NDTV's Emerging Business Conclave, hosted in New Delhi, brought together influential figures from government, industry, and entrepreneurship to address the future of India's business ecosystem.



The event highlighted the nation's growing prominence as a hub for innovation and enterprise, featuring discussions on crucial topics including skill development, MSME growth, and technological advancement.

In his keynote address, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Manjhi emphasised the MSME sector's crucial economic impact, noting its 30.1 per cent contribution to India's GDP, 35.4 per cent to manufacturing, and 45.73 per cent to exports.



This sector stands as the second-largest employment generator after agriculture, underscoring its vital role in the nation's economic framework.

The conclave featured prominent speakers including Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, who stressed the importance of on-the-job learning and capital investment in skill development.



Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary outlined his ministry's vision to make skill development more market-oriented and appealing to individuals aged 15 to 45 years.

Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, FISME, proposed a collaborative approach between manufacturing MSMEs and startups, suggesting that such partnerships could help overcome regulatory challenges while fostering innovation.



This sentiment aligned with the conclave's broader theme of creating sustainable growth through strategic partnerships.

Looking ahead, NDTV's Revenue Head for TV, Mandeep Singh, announced plans to expand the conclave's reach through regional chapters.



The event's success in facilitating meaningful dialogue and providing actionable insights has established it as a significant platform for India's emerging business community.



Through expert-led discussions and collaborative sessions, the conclave equipped entrepreneurs with strategies to navigate the evolving economic landscape while fostering connections between policymakers and industry leaders.

(KNN Bureau)