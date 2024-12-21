Putin to host his traditional year-end press conference

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir will host his traditional year-end press on Thursday at noon Moscow time, coinciding once again with the ‘Direct Line’ event, where he answers questions from both citizens and journalists, including those from Western media.



The public inquiry collection began on December 8 and will continue until the live broadcast begins. As of the day before the event, over 2 million questions had been submitted by Russian citizens. Last year's session lasted over four hours, while the longest ‘Direct Line’ event, held in 2013, stretched to nearly five hours.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed that, for the first time, artificial intelligence will be used to help classify questions, enabling officials to quickly categorize them by region, topic, and specific issues. “AI helps instantly sort questions by themes, locations, and key concerns,” Peskov stated.



This year, the main focus will be on topics related to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine and economic issues facing citizens. Peskov mentioned that there is less emphasis on international matters compared to previous years, with domestic issues like support for soldiers, healthcare, transportation infrastructure, and economic difficulties taking center stage.



