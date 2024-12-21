Qatar Strongly Condemns Car Ramming Attack In German City Of Magdeburg

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the car-ramming attack that occurred in the city of Magdeburg in the Republic of Germany, which led to casualties and injuries.

In a statement on Saturday, the of Foreign Affairs reiterated the position of the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and the government and people of Germany, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured.

