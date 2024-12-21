Somaliland possibly to host US army base in return for acknowledgement

(MENAFN) Somaliland has expressed its readiness to host a US military base in the port city of Berbera if the United States acknowledges its independence from Somalia, according to Bashir Goth, the territory’s representative in Washington. Goth made the comments in an interview with TASS on Thursday, stating that Somaliland would be willing to allow a US military presence in Berbera if it aligns with the interests of both countries.



Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, following the collapse of the Somali and a lengthy civil war, Somaliland has established its own government, security infrastructure, and currency. However, it has not been internationally recognized as a sovereign state, and Somalia continues to claim it as part of its territory.



Earlier this year, Somaliland signed a significant agreement with Ethiopia to lease 20 kilometers of coastline for commercial and military purposes, including the construction of a marine base. In exchange, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland's sovereignty. This deal has strained relations with Somalia, which has condemned Ethiopia’s actions as a violation of Somali territorial integrity. Somalia has even threatened military action against Ethiopia to prevent recognition of Somaliland’s independence.



Goth, however, downplayed the potential negative impact of such a partnership on relations with Somalia, asserting that Somaliland views its sovereignty as non-negotiable and any partnerships would be based solely on its own national interests.



The self-declared republic is optimistic that the United States, under President-elect Donald Trump, may support its bid for statehood. Analysts suggest that the US would gain strategic benefits by establishing long-term intelligence operations in the region, particularly to monitor weapons movements and counter the activities of China, which maintains a military base in nearby Djibouti.



