6 Dead As Container Crushes Car And Two-Wheeler On Bengaluru National Highway

Bengaluru road accident: A tragic road accident was reported in the IT hub of India on Saturday, a container truck overturned, crushing a car and two-wheeler on Bengaluru national highway at Nelamangala. According to police, six people died in the incident, including two children who were travelling in an SUV, that took place near Talekere in Bengaluru outskirts, reported PTI.

"Six people died in a major road accident after a container fell on a car and a two-wheeler at the national highway near T Begur of Nelamangala," said Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba.

In the wake of the accident, where a truck carrying a large cargo container overturned, vehicular traffic was affected on National Highway 48, that resulted in a traffic jam for around 3 km on National Highway 4. After the incident, Bengaluru District Police issued traffic advisory about 'slow-moving traffic' on Bengaluru-Tumkur national highway.

“Slow-moving traffic in Bengaluru-Tumkur national highway due to vehicle accidents between canter and car near Beguru in Nelmangla. Kindly co-operate,” the post on X reads.

As can be seen in the images above, local people and commuters rushed to help the victims and cranes were used to move the damaged vehicles. The accident occurred around 11:00 am according to preliminary investigation, Times of India quoted police as saying. The truck and the SUV were moving towards Tumakuru from Bengaluru, as per Times of India report.

Due to a weekend holiday, the family of a businessman was heading out of the city in an SUV with registration number KA-01-ND-1536, police said. The moment the truck collided with another truck belonging to KMF (Nandini), the SUV was moving parallelly to the container truck. Both, the container truck and the milk dairy truck toppled and in the impact the SUV got crushed.

The Volvo XC90 B5 Mild Hybrid Ultra car was bought by the family, that hailed from Vijayapura, in October this year. As per TOI report, the victims were declared dead when taken to nearby hospital and their bodies are kept in the mortuary of Nelamangala govt hospital.