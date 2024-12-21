MP's 'Jugal Kishore' Temple Receives Certificate Of 'Eat Right Place Of Worship' By FSSAI 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 21 (IANS) The renowned 'Jugal Kishore' temple of Lord Krishna in Madhya Pradesh's Panna has been certified as the 'Eat Right Place of Worship' by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FSSAI certification of 'Eat Right Place of Worship' will be valid for two years, beginning December 20.

This certification is an initiative of FSSAI aimed at encouraging places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene as well as convey food safety messages through such places among the general public.

The certificate also stipulates that the religious places follow proper regulatory compliance of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rule and Regulations.

Sharing information about the FSSAI's certificate to 'Jugal Kishore' temple, Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma said on Saturday that this certificate has been provided to ensure the quality, cleanliness and safety of the 'prasad' and 'food items' of the temple premises.

"As a local MP, I express my gratitude to the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulate the temple administration for this achievement," Sharma, who is also Madhya Pradesh BJP unit chief, said.

It is believed that the 'Jugal Kishore' temple was built by Raja Hindupat Singh, the fourth Bundela King of Panna, during his rule from 1758 to 1778.

According to the reports, the idol of Lord Krishna was brought from Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) through Orchha and placed in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of this temple.

The ornaments and attire of the lord reflect the Bundelkhandi style. The temple has all the architectural features of Bundela temples, including a 'nat mandapa' (dance hall), 'bhog mandapa' (hall of bhog offering) and a 'pradakshna' (circumambulation) path.

Inside, one can find the beautiful idol of Lord Krishna in dark hues and Goddess Radha in white. The temple complex is adorned with large chandeliers and beautiful paintings. In front of the entrance, there is a small temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman.