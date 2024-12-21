World's Highest-Paid Actress Earned Twice More Than Co-Star George Clooney For 'Gravity'. Know Who Is She

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Do you know who is the world's highest-paid actress? She is someone whose salary for the movie 'Gravity' still shocks even after a decade. She reportedly received a jaw-dropping $70 million (or ₹6 billion) salary for the 2013 sci-fi thriller. She scripted history in the world of cinema as the money she received was more than twice the fees received by the or the "hero" of the film.

| Dubbing by superstars like enhances Hollywood films' value

It was Sandra Bullock who gave blockbusters such as The Proposal (2009), The Heat (2013) and Gravity (2013). With $56,000,000, she was listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records as the highest-paid actress in the world, according to her profile on IMdb.

According to a report , Sandra had signed on for Alfonso Cuarón's space thriller, negotiating an upfront fee of $20 million. However, the real magic was in her profit-sharing clause. It reportedly granted her 15% of the film's earnings.

| Hollywood trend of mega film promotions comes to Hindi cinema

Gravity grossed a staggering $730 million worldwide. With this, Bullock's take skyrocketed to an unprecedented $70 million. Her co-star George Clooney earned $35 million - a number most actors dream of but only half of Bullock's payday.

Sandra Bullock's whopping pay-check made a statement in the industry where pay parity is a major issue. Even today, her record-breaking payday serves as an inspiration for actors negotiating their worth.

| Slippers sold for ₹275 crore: Hollywood memorabilia creates history

Bullock gave memorable performances in Demolition Man (1993) and Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (1993), but did not achieve the stardom that seemed inevitable for her until her work in the smash hit Speed (1994). She now ranks as one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood.

Will anyone ever surpass Bullock's iconic $70 million deal? Well, Bullock's record remains unbroken yet. However, other actress have followed in her footsteps.

> Margot Robbie: $50 million for Barbie

> Cameron Diaz: $42 million for Bad Teacher

> Elizabeth Taylor: The original trailblazer: $1 million for Cleopatra in 1963 - a groundbreaking sum for its time.