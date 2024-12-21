Blinken Urges Taliban To Reverse Ban On Women's Education And Work

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Two years after the banned girls from universities and removed women from international organizations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for these restrictions to be lifted.

On Saturday, December 21, Blinken wrote on the social X, highlighting the critical role Afghanistan's women and girls play in achieving peace and stability in the country.

He stated, We urge the Taliban to immediately revoke these orders.

He stated,“It's been two years since Taliban banned women and girls from universities and Afghan women from working in NGOs. Afghan women and girls are the lynchpin to a more stable, peaceful, and prosperous Afghanistan. We call on the Taliban to immediately reverse these edicts.”

This comes as more than three years have passed since the Taliban closed secondary schools for girls above grade six, further marginalizing them from education.

Recently, the Taliban have also barred girls from attending health institutes, escalating concerns over their access to education and professional opportunities.

Previously, representatives of the G7 expressed serious concern about the Taliban's decision to shut down health institutes for girls, labeling it a troubling development.

The Taliban's ongoing restrictions on women and girls are not only a violation of basic human rights but also a significant impediment to Afghanistan's socio-economic development and global integration. Denying education and employment opportunities to half of the population undermines the nation's progress.

The international community must amplify its efforts to pressure the Taliban into reversing these oppressive policies, ensuring that Afghan women and girls regain their rights to education, employment, and participation in society. Such measures are vital for fostering long-term peace and stability in the country.

