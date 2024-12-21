Fire Breaks Out On Korean Drama 'East Palace' Set Starring Nam Joo Hyuk: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The fire broke out on the drama set used for filming the series“East Palace” in Misan-myeon, Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, around 2:08 am KST, as reported by Hindustan Times citing K-media reports.

HT reported that the fire department issued a“Level 1” response to the sudden fire outbreak, deploying firefighters and equipment from three to seven fire stations. The blaze was contained for approximately two hours.

Nam Joo Hyuk is part of a group of South Korean actors-like Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and The Judge from Hell's Kim Jae Young-who began their careers as top models before successfully transitioning into the drama and film industry.

After portraying charming teenage roles in hit K-dramas like Who Are You: School 2015 and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, the Hallyu actor demonstrated his versatile acting skills in popular shows such as Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Start-Up, The School Nurse Files, and The Light in Your Eyes.

Although no casualties were reported, as no one was on the set at the time of the fire, a building on the 3,655 square meter set and some lighting equipment were destroyed.

As the series is still in the early stages of production with no release date announced, it remains uncertain how the fire incident will affect its schedule. Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation has yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.