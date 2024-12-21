(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva

Scientists from Lund University in Sweden have identified an intriguing pattern: while excessive sugar consumption is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, rare indulgences such as cakes or chocolate may actually reduce this risk when compared to complete abstinence from sugar. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Public (FPH), Azernews reports.

The researchers examined health and lifestyle data from 69,705 people aged 45 to 83 between 1997 and 2019. The aim was to understand the relationship between the amount of added sugar consumed and the condition of the participants' cardiovascular systems. The added sugar was divided into three categories: sweet toppings (such as honey), regular sweets, and sugary drinks.

The data from these categories were then compared with the incidence of seven types of cardiovascular diseases, including strokes and heart attacks. The study found that the highest health risks were associated with regular consumption of sugary drinks, while occasional sweet treats were linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular problems.

"Liquid sugars, such as those in carbonated drinks, provide less satiety, which can lead to overeating. On the other hand, desserts are often part of social events and moments of relaxation, which can have a positive effect on heart health. For example, coffee breaks with pastries involve not only sugar consumption but also social interaction and relaxation," said epidemiologist Suzanne Yanzi, the study's lead researcher.

The study is observational in nature, meaning it doesn't prove causality but highlights potential associations. Additionally, it doesn't account for other factors related to sugar consumption, such as its effects on dental health or its contribution to obesity.

This study sheds new light on the complex relationship between sugar and health. It challenges the conventional wisdom that all sugar is inherently harmful. Instead, it emphasizes the role of the context in which sugar is consumed-suggesting that moderation, particularly in the form of occasional indulgence during social interactions, might be beneficial for overall well-being. This nuanced understanding could influence future dietary guidelines and encourage a healthier, more balanced approach to sugar consumption.