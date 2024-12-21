Eating Sweets Turn Out To Be Better For Heart Than Giving Up Sugar
Scientists from Lund University in Sweden have identified an
intriguing pattern: while excessive sugar consumption is linked to
an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, rare indulgences such
as cakes or chocolate may actually reduce this risk when compared
to complete abstinence from sugar. The study was published in the
journal Frontiers in Public health (FPH), Azernews
reports.
The researchers examined health and lifestyle data from 69,705
people aged 45 to 83 between 1997 and 2019. The aim was to
understand the relationship between the amount of added sugar
consumed and the condition of the participants' cardiovascular
systems. The added sugar was divided into three categories: sweet
toppings (such as honey), regular sweets, and sugary drinks.
The data from these categories were then compared with the
incidence of seven types of cardiovascular diseases, including
strokes and heart attacks. The study found that the highest health
risks were associated with regular consumption of sugary drinks,
while occasional sweet treats were linked to a lower risk of
cardiovascular problems.
"Liquid sugars, such as those in carbonated drinks, provide less
satiety, which can lead to overeating. On the other hand, desserts
are often part of social events and moments of relaxation, which
can have a positive effect on heart health. For example, coffee
breaks with pastries involve not only sugar consumption but also
social interaction and relaxation," said epidemiologist Suzanne
Yanzi, the study's lead researcher.
The study is observational in nature, meaning it doesn't prove
causality but highlights potential associations. Additionally, it
doesn't account for other factors related to sugar consumption,
such as its effects on dental health or its contribution to
obesity.
This study sheds new light on the complex relationship between
sugar and health. It challenges the conventional wisdom that all
sugar is inherently harmful. Instead, it emphasizes the role of the
context in which sugar is consumed-suggesting that moderation,
particularly in the form of occasional indulgence during social
interactions, might be beneficial for overall well-being. This
nuanced understanding could influence future dietary guidelines and
encourage a healthier, more balanced approach to sugar
consumption.
