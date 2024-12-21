Media reports Ukraine initiates series of raids targeting ‘OnlyFans’ models

(MENAFN) Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau (ESBU) has initiated a series of raids targeting the homes of OnlyFans models as part of a wider crackdown on alleged tax evasion within the adult entertainment industry. The raids follow a Kiev district court's decision in September to allow tax authorities access to personal information, including names, birthdates, and tax details, of Ukrainian citizens registered as creators on the platform.



After gaining access to this data, ESBU officers began visiting OnlyFans content creators with search warrants, accusing them of engaging in large-scale tax fraud, according to a report by Ekonomicheskaya Pravda.



However, these actions have drawn criticism, particularly as some of the creators targeted by the raids had already registered their income and filed tax returns. Lawyer Lesya Mikhaylenko condemned the raids, alleging that the warrants were based on "fictitious information."



Earlier this year, Ukraine’s Tax Service informed OnlyFans creators that it had access to their earnings records. This led many creators to register with the tax authorities and submit their income declarations. Despite this, the ESBU’s move has been met with criticism. Tax Committee Chairman Daniel Getmantsev described the prosecution as hypocritical, pointing out that OnlyFans creators have contributed around 59 million hryvnia ($1.59 million) to the national budget.



Though pornography has been illegal in Ukraine since 2009, enforcement has been inconsistent. Last month, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak introduced a bill aimed at decriminalizing porn production, signaling ongoing debate around the issue.



