13 meet their fate after Indian Navy vessel crashes with ferry

(MENAFN) A tragic collision between an Indian naval speedboat and a passenger ferry off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people, including three naval personnel. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the navy speedboat, carrying five crew members, lost control during engine trials and crashed into the ferry, which was en route to a popular tourist site. The ferry, which was carrying more than 110 passengers, capsized as a result of the collision.



Videos of the incident shared online show the speedboat veering erratically before slamming into the ferry at high speed. Emergency response efforts were swift, involving 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, a Coast Guard vessel, and four helicopters. Local police, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and fishermen also participated in the rescue operations.



By late Wednesday, 101 passengers had been rescued, with four people in critical condition and hospitalized. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, confirmed the toll of 13 dead.



The Indian Navy expressed deep regret over the incident, stating that the boat lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to a malfunction, leading to the fatal crash with the ferry.



The ferry, named Neelkamal, was en route to the Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and popular tourist destination located off the Mumbai coast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the victims' families and announced financial compensation: 200,000 rupees ($2,350) for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured.



